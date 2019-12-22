Police investigating after man found dead in Rosemont home

Montreal police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home in the Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie borough.

Police say the 49-year-old victim's body was discovered by his roommate at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in their home on Charlemagne Avenue.

The man was declared dead at the scene, said Const. Véronique Comtois.

There were marks of violence on the body, but Comtois couldn't say how the man died.

It is not clear if there are any suspects in the case, which is the 23rd homicide on the island of Montreal so far this year.