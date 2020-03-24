Homeless Montrealers tested for COVID-19 will be housed in hotel for now

Homeless Montrealers who present COVID-19 symptoms will be accompanied to testing centres and put up in a hotel while awaiting results, as a temporary measure until the old Royal Victoria Hospital isolation unit is ready to be used.

This stop-gap measure has been put in place after a homeless man who has tested positive for COVID-19 turned up at Montreal's Old Brewery Mission Monday seeking food.

"The police came to find the man, and they did find him in a line outside our men's pavilion," said the mission's executive director, Matthew Pearce, Tuesday.

By Wednesday, however, Pearce said the Ministry of Health had stepped up with more direct support for agencies working with the homeless population.

"We're getting more attention," he said.

"If clients are presenting any symptoms, they will be taken to be tested and then to a hotel that has been secured, so that they can be isolated."

Shelters offered nurses

Public health authorities with also make nurses available for frontline homeless shelters, in order to triage clients who may be displaying symptoms of COVID-19, Pearce said.

"I think it's late, yes, but I don't condemn the health care system," he said. "Like us, they are scrambling to put in place all the measures that are needed."

"That being said, if the virus gets inside the walls of a packed shelter, the spread will be very rapid. Then being able to control it beyond our walls will be tough."

The isolation unit at the Royal Victoria is expected to be up and running sometime this weekend.