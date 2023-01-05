Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Montreal home sales in December fall 39% compared with year ago: Quebec brokers' board

Sellers are waiting for the market to stabilize while buyers are waiting for prices to drop even further, an analyst says.

Prices for single-family homes, condos and plexes all dropped

The Canadian Press ·
Closeup of for sale sign with duplex in background.
The latest home sales figures from the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers show a drop in the number of homes sold in the Montreal area in December 2022. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says home sales in Montreal last month fell 39 per cent from a year earlier to a level not seen in December since 2014.

The real estate organization says sales for the month amounted to 2,232 and contributed to a 2022 sales total of 21,371, 20 per cent below 2021.

The board says it's typical for December to bring fewer sales and new listings, but the 2,359 properties that hit the Montreal market last month was a level not seen since 2002.

New listings in the month represented a seven per cent decline from the year before, but 2022 still saw two per cent more new properties on the market than in 2021.

Median prices for single-family homes fell three per cent from the year before to $510,000, while condos edged down one per cent to $375,000 and plexes sank six per cent to $690,000.

Charles Brant, director of the association's market analysis department, says the figures reflect the market's "wait-and-see attitude."

"On the one hand, buyers are hoping that market conditions will improve in their favour. Sellers, on the other hand, are hoping for a stabilization of the market," he said in a release.

"Active listings continue to rise significantly due to a build-up effect, which could help to vindicate buyers in the coming months."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now