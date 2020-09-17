Man accused of striking 9 pedestrians in Montreal to face several charges

The 38-year-old man accused of striking nine pedestrians with his car in Montréal-Nord on Wednesday is expected to face charges such as hit-and-run, driving under the influence of drugs and reckless driving.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture said none of the victims were seriously injured in the incident which began at the corner of Langelier Boulevard and de Dijon Street just before 1 p.m.

The driver allegedly hit a pedestrian and failed to stop, driving down Dijon, onto the sidewalk and into a group of people near the Valade Avenue intersection.

In all, six adults and two children were transported to hospital.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and held overnight at hospital for evaluation.