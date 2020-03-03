As new Turcot nears completion, get ready for work on the Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels

As a decade of work rebuilding the Turcot Interchange wraps up, another 10-year project on a major traffic artery in Montreal begins.

Structural work will be done on the Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels will start this fall, Chantal Rouleau, the minister responsible for Montreal and the province's junior transportation minister, said Tuesday morning.

"Our infrastructure needs a lot of love," she said, announcing details of work set to begin over the next two years.

Using more than $1 billion in previously announced infrastructure funding for the Montreal area, Rouleau said the government is prioritizing projects that will make roads safer and reduce both travel times and greenhouse gas emissions.

Most of that spending will be on existing structures.

In addition to the work on the Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels, the Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine Tunnel will be repaved.

Rouleau said one lane would be removed in each direction during the paving job.

Transports Québec will also make repairs on eastbound Highway 40 between Anciens-Combattants and Morgan boulevards in the West Island, the Highway 13 overpass that crosses Highway 40 and the Dorval Circle.

