Quebec provincial police are seeking the public's help in trying to determine the cause of a collision on Highway 440 north of Montreal on Monday afternoon that left four people dead and 15 injured.

Around 3:30 p.m. ET, a small car collided with a semi-trailer truck on the highway in Laval, about 27 kilometres north of Montreal. The two vehicles then hit a second truck, starting a pileup involving another six vehicles.

Provincial police's major crimes unit in Mascouche is leading investigation, and is working with the coroner's office to identify all the victims. Three of the 15 injured are in critical condition in hospital.

Police have collected statements from witnesses, but are asking anyone who saw the collision or filmed video to contact them, which can be done anonymously, at 1-800-659-4262.

"Some of the vehicles are in such a damaged state that it's not easy to find the [serial] numbers that identify them," said Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Daniel Thibodeau on Tuesday morning.

A small car collided with a semi-trailer truck on the highway in Laval, about 27 kilometres north of Montreal. The two vehicles then hit a second truck, starting a pileup. (Submitted by Peter Christakos)

Terry Blanchard, who works by the scene of the collision, heard two loud booms, and when he looked out the window, it was clear it was a deadly accident.

"All we saw were flames. One truck looked like it hit the back of another truck," he said. "I've never seen anything like that before."

He said the smoke went so high that it blocked out the sun.

Driving in the area regularly, he said, the configuration of the highway where it merges with Highway 15 could have contributed to the accident.

But he also said he often sees reckless drivers on the road.

"You've got people cutting in. There's just a lot going on at once."

Mario Lévesque said he sees accidents at that stretch of highway all the time, and drivers often go from travelling at high speeds to being bumper to bumper.

"There are regularly three or four accidents per week," he said, though not as severe as Monday's collision.

The smoke from the collision could be seen from several kilometres away. (Radio-Canada)

Highway reopened

On Monday, a large fire ignited from the collision and smoke could be seen kilometres away. One of the trucks had about 10 propane tanks inside. The Laval fire department had the fire under control around 5 p.m. that day.

Crash scene specialists spent overnight collecting physical evidence, and the busy highway was reopened to traffic around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Thibodeau said it's too early to determine the cause of the crash.

"Nothing is off the table at this point," he said. "We're still gathering as much information as we can and the public's help would be much appreciated."