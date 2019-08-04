Montreal Highland Games discovers its (fierce, hammer-tossing) feminine side

The Montreal Highland Games have been going on for 42 years, but this is the first time in the event's history that women have been invited to compete in heavyweight events.

Josée Morneau is originally from the Eastern Townships and is one of the four women who were invited to participate in this year's games.

Morneau is a veteran of Highland Games around the world, from the U.S. to Scotland and Ireland.

"It's still a man's world but women are proving that they can throw and they are strong," she said.

This year female competitors came from across the country to compete in heavyweight events like the caber toss and hammer throw.

Wendy McCrea, 52, of Perth-Andover, New Brunswick is in Montreal to compete at the Games. (CBC)

Wendy McCrea, a competitor from Perth-Andover, New Brunswick, remembers the first time she participated in the Highland Games.

"The next day I couldn't move anything on my body except my eyeballs," she joked.

The 51-year-old said this is her 13th year competing and that she's happy to be breaking ground in Montreal.

"We can do this as good as the guys and put on a great show," she said.

Honouring family heritage

For Marie-Audrey Ross from Mascouche, the excitement is even more palpable as it's her first Highland competition ever.

This is the first time Marie-Audrey Ross is competing in an event like this. She's wearing the tartan colours of clan Ross to represent her family heritage. (CBC)

"All the older competitors are helping me, giving me hints, what to change in my throw. It's like a big family," said Ross.

She attended the event wearing the tartan colours of clan Ross in honour of her family's Scottish heritage.

"It's an honour to compete and to be here with those women who have competed for many years," she said. "I really want to set the bar high for me next year to get better​."

This is the first year women can participate in heavyweight events. 0:45

The event's athletic director Jason Baines says including women in the Montreal games has been a long time coming. But when he took the job three years ago, he had some personal motivation.

"I have a little daughter at home, Clara Marguerite, and I hope one day she will be throwing. It's important to open up these opportunities," said Baines.

Baines says this year the number of women was limited to four by invitation, but in the years to come, more women will have their chance to compete. (All of the athletic events at the games, whether in men's or women's categories, are by invitation only.)