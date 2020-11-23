Montreal offers help moving people out of homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street

With winter's bite in the air and snow beginning to fall, Montreal is offering to help move people out of an east-end homeless encampment and into nearby accommodations that have been recently established for those in need.

The city has delivered notices to the dozens of people who are living in tents on a small patch of green space along Notre-Dame Street, offering to help residents pack up and providing transportation to temporary shelters like the Hotel Place Dupuis, where there are 380 hotel beds available.

Another 40 beds are available at the shuttered YMCA Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, the notice says.

Teams will be on site by Tuesday at 10 a.m. to offer a hand to those willing to leave the encampment, the notice says. The city is even offering to store equipment until the end of March.

The city has been working since the early days of the pandemic to help the homeless population stay safe. Back in late March and April, temporary shelters were set up with hygiene measures in place.

But when the warmer weather moved in, people moved out and many took to camping in city parks — something that is usually against the rules. Montreal relaxed restrictions in some areas and the stretch of green along Notre-Dame slowly filled up with residents over the summer.

As summer gave way to fall, the city encouraged campers to move out, but Mayor Valérie Plante has said a forced eviction is not in the cards for now.

The Welcome Hall Mission is managing the shelter inside the Hotel Place Dupuis. It is run with public health measures in place, and is open to people of all genders and their pets too.

Sam Watts, the organization's CEO, has said the hotel is designed to help people connect with resources and, hopefully, to begin the process of getting off the streets for good.

He said in early November that there will be outreach workers who will meet with those who come stay and "what we're going to do is find out what they need and refer them to that right spot."