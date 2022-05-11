Here's what you need to know about the heat hitting Montreal starting tomorrow

As temperatures climbed to the 20s this week — giving sun-starved Montrealers their first taste of summer — even hotter days are expected in the days to come, and there are some new outdoor restrictions to keep in mind.

The hot spell is expected to begin Thursday with a daytime high of 29 C. Friday and Saturday's temperatures will be especially high, with daytime highs around 30 C and showers expected Saturday night to provide some reprieve.

Not even halfway through May, the impact of the hot weather is already being felt across the province, as Quebec has been deprived of precipitation for several days now.

As the temperature gets ready to soar and you get ready for some fun in the sun, here's what you should bear in mind:

Ban on open fires

A ban on open-air fires in or near forested areas is in effect in a dozen regions across Quebec, including Montreal and Laval.

SOPFEU, Quebec's forest fire prevention agency, is asking Quebecers to avoid making campfires or using any objects that could create sparks, like fireworks.

"Right now, the fire danger is extreme across the province because of the dry spell," said Mélanie Morin, a prevention and communications agent with SOPFEU.

Morin said during this time of year, dead leaves, grass and branches on the ground dry out quickly and become highly flammable.

Here's what's currently banned in or near forested areas in several Quebec regions. (Courtesy of SOPFEU)

This, combined with Quebec's lack of precipitation this past week, low relative humidity, warm temperatures and windy days, create very dangerous conditions, she said.

Since the ban was imposed, Morin said the province has had 99 new wildfires, 100 per cent of them caused by humans and the majority by people setting up campfires or burning brush.

"The danger's there. Right now, things are so dry that it only takes one spark, so we ask that people follow the fire ban," Morin said.

The Montreal fire department has also been reminding people to be careful when using their barbecues this time of year, saying two fires in the city were caused by home barbecues out on balconies this week.

New regulations on use of water

Year after year, many municipalities in Quebec issue complete or partial outdoor watering bans to protect their resources.

Saint-Lazare, west of Montreal, is the latest to impose new rules, which are already in force. The complete filling of pools can no longer be done using the city's water network and must now be done using a tanker truck, at the property owner's expense.

The authorization period for watering plants has also been reduced by one month and now extends from May 1 to Aug. 31. Watering is prohibited from Sept. 1 to April 30.

In March, Granby also changed its outdoor watering regulations to preserve water, banning it on Fridays except for vegetable gardens.