In the middle of a pandemic, a new challenge — protecting the most vulnerable from summer heat

In the aftermath of Montreal's scorching summer of 2018, when at least 66 people died from the heat, public health officials tried to figure out ways to better protect the city's most vulnerable residents.

A report the following year found that low income and social isolation were key factors in the deaths attributable to that heat wave.

Of those who died, two out of three were 65 years old or older, and nearly three in four — 72 per cent — had a chronic condition.

Among the key recommendations for preventing future deaths was to reach out to at-risk individuals.

Another was to encourage them to use public spaces with air conditioning, including libraries and malls, to allow them to cool off.

The same people vulnerable to COVID-19 are also susceptible to a heat wave. But with the temperature starting to climb Tuesday, those recommendations will be difficult to carry out, given the restrictions still in place in Montreal to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

(Montreal libraries are set to open later this week, but not for browsing.)

Adapting services due to COVID

Kaitlin Fahey, executive director of the Yellow Door, which offers outreach services for Montreal seniors, said her organization has stopped in-person visits from volunteers to avoid spreading COVID-19.

But they try to contact everyone at least once a week and, as the temperature rises, they will try to get everyone on the phone more often to make sure they are OK.

"Each summer we're concerned for our members and now even more so," she said.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the next three days, warning that the humidex could climb to 38.

Through the summer, André Cantin, a meteorologist with the weather agency, said temperatures are expected to be, on average, higher than normal.

Liz Singh, an outreach worker with Head and Hands, another Montreal non-profit, will be handing out water and Gatorade over the next few days to people who spend their days on the street.

"These people were already in a vulnerable situation during a heat wave and now it's that much worse during the pandemic," said Singh.

"As hard as it normally is to get away from the heat, right now it's nearly impossible."

Ensuring long-term care homes have air conditioning

In a statement, Quebec's Ministry of Health advised anyone susceptible to the heat, but without access to air conditioning, to stay in the basement if possible, drink water and take cool showers or baths.

The ministry also said it is working to ensure long-term care homes, the site of the majority of the deaths related to COVID-19 in the province, have air conditioning.

Health Minister Danielle McCann acknowledged the virus will make it difficult to offer residents a place to cool off.

"It's going to be more complicated this year," she said, adding that facilities will have to be careful not to mix those who have COVID-19 and those who don't.

Montreal public health did not return a request for comment.

