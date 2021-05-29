Montreal fans ready for Habs to take to the ice in front of crowd

For the first time in more than a year, the Montreal Canadiens are gearing up to play in front of a hometown crowd Saturday night and Pakesso Mukash had no intention of missing out even if it's a bit outside of his price range.

"It's the Habs and the Leafs. Not that I can afford to go, but how could I not go? It's just so historic," he said.

On Ticketmaster, the cheapest tickets to Saturday's game were selling for about $1,500 while the most expensive cost $12,000 each.

"And I can tell you, I'm not in that top bracket," Mukash said with a smile.

Quebec loosened COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, allowing up to 2,500 fans into the 21,273-seat Bell Centre for Game 6 of the first-round playoff series.

The crowds will be separated into groups of 250, all with their own sections, entrances and exits.

With so few seats available, tickets are a hot commodity — especially after so long since spectators were allowed to watch from the stands.

The Canadiens say they gave priority to season-ticket holders, luxury-suite holders and corporate partners to purchase tickets in pods of two or four.

Ticket holders are allowed to resell tickets.

According to the team, tickets were sold in pairs with the intention that the people sitting together would be from the same household.

Each pair of seats will be at least two metres apart from any other group.

All fans must physically distance themselves from those outside their bubble and those aged five and up must wear a mask except when eating or drinking. Only bottled water will be sold at concessions.

The first 12 rows also will remain empty.

This one's for Montreal.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/ebKRWlJy6Q">pic.twitter.com/ebKRWlJy6Q</a> —@CanadiensMTL

"The pandemic's hit the people here as hard as anywhere in our country, and the people deserve this,'' Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher said.

"They were disciplined, they listened to what was being asked of them. And these are the rewards that were earned.''