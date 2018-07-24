Montreal's Greek community 'all suffering' after firestorm near Athens kills at least 74

Members of Montreal's Greek community are "all suffering" after a wind-fueled firestorm killed at least 74 people in a seaside town near Athens, Greece Monday.

"A lot of people lost completely whatever they had," said Costas Papadopoulos, who was at a drop-in centre in Parc-Extension, on Jarry Street at Querbes Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

"I hope the government or whatever can help," Papadopoulos said. His family members who are in Greece are safe, he said.

So far, there are no reports of Canadian casualties in the blaze, which hit the popular vacation destination of Rafina, about 30 kilometres east of the Greek capital.

Homes and vehicles were destroyed, and hundreds of people were forced to make a desperate dash to the ocean in an attempt to escape the searing heat and flames.

Coast Guard vessels and private boats rescued more than 700 people from the beach and water in the town of Mati.

Costas Papadopoulos was at a drop-in centre in Parc-Extension, on Jarry Street at Querbes Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. (CBC)

Here in Montreal, the Greek community is anxiously watching the story unfold, as many people are still missing.

According to Andreas Crilis, from the Hellenic Community of Montreal, it's not yet clear exactly what help is needed in Greece.

"We hear they have needs for beds and shelter for people to sleep in," Crilis said. "When we have a clear indication of what's needed, we will surely help the situation."

'It's mind-boggling'

Marie Griffith, the host of a Greek-language radio show on 105.1 MIKE fm, is trying to relay information as quickly as possible to worried listeners — all while keeping herself together.

Griffith says it's been tough because the country is poor.

"They need fire trucks, and the hospitals don't have what they need, and they don't know where to put all these people now," Griffith said. "They're still collecting bodies from the sea. It's just mind-boggling."

Marie Griffith, the host of a Greek-language radio show on 105.1 MIKE fm, is trying to relay information as quickly as possible to worried listeners — all while keeping herself together. (CBC)

She said she hopes people here will donate money to help the victims.

There are 2,143 Canadians registered in Greece with the Registration of Canadians Abroad Service. However, the number provides only a rough estimate of the number Canadians in Greece, as registration is voluntary.

Canadian citizens in Greece who require emergency consular assistance should contact the Embassy of Canada in Athens at 30 (210) 727-3400.