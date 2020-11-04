Montreal General Hospital suspends 15th floor admissions after second COVID-19 outbreak in less than a week

The Montreal General Hospital is suspending admissions to its 15th floor following the hospital's second outbreak in less than a week, with at least seven patients and four health-care workers testing positive in recent days.

In a news release, the hospital said admissions to the floor's internal medicine unit have been "suspended until the outbreak is under control."

All patients admitted to the floor, as well as health-care workers in that unit, will be tested for COVID-19 this week, the statement read, and patients who have been exposed to people who have already tested positive will be isolated.

The General also says contact tracing efforts are underway, and visits to the 15th floor have been suspended "except for exceptional cases."

COVID-19 cases also popped up on the same floor last spring.

Last Friday, the hospital declared another outbreak following the positive tests of three patients and one staff member in its emergency department, with at least two other staff members being asked to isolate as a result.