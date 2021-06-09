The search is on for Montreal's first-ever French language commissioner

Montreal is getting its own French-language commissioner, Mayor Valérie Plante announced during an executive council meeting on Wednesday morning.

The appointment is part of the city's action plan for promoting the French language, which will run from 2021 to 2024. The executive committee has provided the position of commissioner with a budget of $275,000 to support its actions starting in 2021.

This person will be responsible for setting up an advisory committee on the promotion of the French language, with a mandate to monitor the progress of the city's plan and ensure its objectives are met.

The plan will apply to all of the city's departments and its 19 boroughs.

"The French language is a collective treasure and an element essential to the heart of our Montreal identity, recognized across Quebec, Canada and internationally," said Mayor Valérie Plante.

"This plan reiterates our firm desire to promote this asset by proposing innovative, collaborative and inclusive actions."

The plan will be applied in various city departments, namely culture, economic development, international relations and social development. It will also apply in relations with the Quebec government, as well as with universities and community organizations that operate in French.

The plan is expected to become official once it is adopted at a city council meeting scheduled for Monday, June 14.