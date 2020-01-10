The weekend is coming, and so is the freezing rain

Prepare for a slippery weekend.

Environment Canada is warning freezing rain is expected to coat much of southern Quebec. Rain is forecast to turn to freezing rain starting Saturday evening and continue through Sunday.

Strong gusts of 60 to 70 kilometres an hour are also expected on Sunday, putting tree limbs and power lines in peril.

Montreal, Laval and the South Shore are all expected to be hit by the storm.

The Outaouais, the Laurentians and the Lanaudière regions could also see significant amounts of snow and ice pellets.