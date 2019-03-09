Skip to Main Content
Montreal-Fort Lauderdale flight makes emergency landing due to smoke
The plane landed in Newark around 8:30 a.m. ET, and passengers left the Boeing 737 plane soon after, Air Transat said in a tweet.

Passengers used emergency slides to exit plane soon after it landed in Newark

CBC News ·
An Air Transat flight heading to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., from Montreal was forced to land in New Jersey Saturday morning.

An Air Transat flight from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday morning due to reports of smoke in the cargo hold.

Flight T942 took off from Montreal around 7:10 a.m. ET and landed safely in Newark, N.J., around 8:30 a.m.

The 189 passengers made an emergency evacuation from the Boeing 737 plane soon after, said Air Transat spokesperson Debbie Cabana.

They exited the plane onto the runway using emergency slides, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Television images from the airport showed the plane on the tarmac surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Another plane will be sent to Newark shortly in order to continue the flight, Cabana said.

A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesperson told The Associated Press two passengers reported minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital to be examined.

He said no fire was found and the cause of the smoke remains under investigation.

Flights in and out of Newark airport were halted for about 10 minutes but have since resumed.

