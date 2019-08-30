Montreal group calls on city to hold public consultation about food waste

A group of citizens and organizations is asking Montreal to hold a public consultation on food waste in the city, saying it's a problem that can't be ignored.

The group has launched a petition on the City of Montreal's website, which would force the city to hold a public consultation on the subject if it garners 15,000 signatures in 90 days.

Launched on Aug. 19, the petition had about 4,200 signatures as of Friday morning.

The group is hoping that a consultation will provide a forum for interested parties to discuss solutions and examine the impact of residential and commercial food waste.

"One-third of the food in the world is not eaten — it's just going into the garbage. So it's really a big issue, and I think we need to focus on that," said Guillaume Cantin, one of the people behind the petition.

La Transformerie is one of several groups in the city that seek to keep unsold produce out of the trash. (CBC)

Cantin is the co-founder and director of La Transformerie, a non-profit that takes unsold produce and transforms it into fruit spreads.

He said that a public consultation would be a good start to addressing a difficult, city-wide issue.

"I think this is a first step we need to go on, because we're going to be sure to understand the real problem — it's really complex."

City of Montreal executive committee member Émilie Thuillier told CBC that she thinks food waste is an issue worthy of discussion.

"It's a problem of society, and as public officials, we want to help people, and to help society to find solutions," she said.

The petition has until Nov. 17 to garner the necessary remaining signatures.