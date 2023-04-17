Montreal on spring flood alert as water levels climb

Montreal is on alert and ready to help people prepare for flooding as part of its Special Flood Response Plan, the city announced Sunday.

Rivière-des-Prairies, Lake of Two Mountains and Lac St-Louis are particularly at risk of spring flooding, with water levels expected to increase over the next two days.

The city called on Montrealers in at-risk areas to prepare themselves and their homes against flooding.

On its website, the city recommends people come up with an emergency plan in case of evacuation, get their hands on an emergency kit and take measures to protect one's home from water infiltration.

"The safety of citizens is a priority and, during spring flooding, the preparation of residents in areas at risk is essential," the city said in a press release.

An increase of the water levels in the rivers around Montreal have been detected and have crossed the "minor flooding threshold" at the Carillon Generating Station on the Ottawa River, the city said.

Environment Canada is forecasting 5 to 10 mm of rain for Montreal on Monday.

"Our teams are ready to deploy the human, material and financial resources necessary to deal with any flooding," said Alain Vaillancourt, head of public safety on the city's executive committee.