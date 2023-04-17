Montreal on spring flood alert as water levels climb
Water levels are expected to rise over the next 2 days
Montreal is on alert and ready to help people prepare for flooding as part of its Special Flood Response Plan, the city announced Sunday.
Rivière-des-Prairies, Lake of Two Mountains and Lac St-Louis are particularly at risk of spring flooding, with water levels expected to increase over the next two days.
The city called on Montrealers in at-risk areas to prepare themselves and their homes against flooding.
On its website, the city recommends people come up with an emergency plan in case of evacuation, get their hands on an emergency kit and take measures to protect one's home from water infiltration.
"The safety of citizens is a priority and, during spring flooding, the preparation of residents in areas at risk is essential," the city said in a press release.
An increase of the water levels in the rivers around Montreal have been detected and have crossed the "minor flooding threshold" at the Carillon Generating Station on the Ottawa River, the city said.
Environment Canada is forecasting 5 to 10 mm of rain for Montreal on Monday.
"Our teams are ready to deploy the human, material and financial resources necessary to deal with any flooding," said Alain Vaillancourt, head of public safety on the city's executive committee.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?