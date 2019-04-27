Quebec's Transport Ministry shut down a major traffic artery in the Montreal area early Saturday morning due to rising water levels.

The Galipeault Bridge, which connects Île Perrot and the island of Montreal along Highway 20, is closed in both directions.

The bridge isn't flooded at the moment, said ministry spokesperson Émilie Lord, but the wind and rain in the forecast is making the situation increasingly unsafe.

It's unclear when the bridge will reopen.

Motorists can take Highway 40 to the north, through Vaudreuil-Dorion to Highway 30 instead. The tolls on Highway 30 have been cancelled for the time being.

However, Transports Québec is asking motorists in the area to stay home if possible.

The closure comes a day after Montreal declared an island-wide state of emergency, giving the city the power to seize land, to make mandatory evacuations and put in place other flood prevention measures.

According to the latest numbers from the Quebec government, 75 homes in Montreal have flooded.

In Pierrefonds–Roxboro, the Montreal neighbourhood hardest hit by flooding, 11 homes have been evacuated.

Provincewide, 3,000 homes are flooded and almost 2,800 are cut off by floodwaters, forcing about 1,800 people from their homes.

The Greater Montreal area is under a rainfall warning, with up to 60 millimetres of rain expected to fall