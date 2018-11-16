Drive safely: Montreal's first major snowfall affecting morning commute

Montreal's first major snowfall started overnight and is expected to leave 10 to 15 centimetres in its wake.

Environment Canada is warning that the snow may make the morning commute challenging in the Montreal, Châteauguay, Laval and Longueuil areas.

By 5 a.m. Friday, Québec 511's Twitter feed was reporting the first collisions of the morning as commuters faced slippery road conditions and poor visibility in spots.

Montreal's transit authority is also saying that public transit users should consult its social media pages for updates on any issues affecting its service.

[Weather Forecast] 🚌❄ Are we having our first snowstorm of the year tomorrow? Give yourself extra traveling time. Info: <a href="https://t.co/WdR8W4Ykjl">https://t.co/WdR8W4Ykjl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stminfo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stminfo</a> <a href="https://t.co/AlJfVj61ev">pic.twitter.com/AlJfVj61ev</a> —@stminfo

Other regions of the province, including the Eastern Townships, will see as much as 25 centimetres of snow. The Quebec City area will get five to 10 centimetres over the course of the day.

Winds will reach 30 kilometres per hour today, but on the bright side, temperatures will rise to just below the freezing mark.

By Saturday, skies will be mostly sunny and highs just above zero are expected.