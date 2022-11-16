It has begun: about 10 cm of snow expected in Montreal, Quebec regions today

The first snowflakes of the season have begun to fall on Montreal.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Wednesday morning, predicting five to 10 centimetres for the Montreal area, the South Shore and Laval.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions," the statement warned. "Rush hour traffic could be significantly impacted in urban areas."

Elsewhere in Southern Quebec, the snowfall is expected to be heavier.

Environment Canada issued a full-blown snowfall warning for the Eastern Townships, including the Sherbrooke area, where 15 to 25 centimetres is expected, growing in intensity as the day progresses.

"The greatest amounts will be over higher elevations," the warning said. "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

The snow is expected to end by Wednesday evening.

Philippe Sabourin, a spokesperson for the city of Montreal, told CBC Daybreak that city workers would be spreading gravel and plowing priority areas — such as high-traffic roads and those near hospitals and schools — before moving on to residential areas.

But Sabourin said the city was unlikely to undertake a full snow-removal operation. Those are usually launched when 10 to 15 centimetres of snow have fallen, depending on conditions, he said.

"Everyone should be ready for a change of your habits," Sabourin said. "Especially if you don't have snow tires on. You should slow down your speed, keep your distance and then you will have a beautiful day."