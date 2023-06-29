Smog cancels opening act of Montreal's fireworks competition

The opening pyromusical act of Montreal's annual international fireworks competition has been cancelled. It was scheduled for Thursday.

The cancellation is following a recommendation from public health, according to a news release by La Ronde, the city's Six Flags amusement park located on Île Sainte-Hélène.

The recommendation is based on air quality predictions for Thursday night, when the L'International des Feux Loto-Québec was supposed to take place.

Smoke from fires burning in northern Quebec coated the Montreal region again last weekend and through this week, leading to poor air quality that is five to six times worse than in early June, according to a medical director at Montreal Public Health.

The poor air quality prompted the city of Montreal to shut down outdoor sports facilities and cancel outdoor cultural events Sunday, but all have since been given the green light to resume activities.

Health authorities in eastern Montreal prepared to distribute N95 masks to those who are vulnerable to poor air quality.

"Unfortunately, the June 29 show can't be postponed," the news release says.

"The logistics involving other stakeholders who ensure safety on our site, on the riverbanks or on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge make it impossible to postpone it to another date."

The next pyromusical show is still scheduled for July 6. It will be presented by Ukraine, the first country to perform.

"We wish to thank our visitors, Montrealers and Quebecers, as well as our partners for their understanding of this difficult situation, which is beyond our control," the release says.

More information is expected to be presented during a news conference Thursday at 11 a.m.

Dr. David Kaiser, the deputy medical director at Montreal Public Health, and Sophie Émond, president of La Ronde, will speak about the cancellation.