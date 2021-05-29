Firefighters work to extinguish fire on Montreal's Ste-Catherine Street

Montreal firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in a building on Ste-Catherine Street Saturday afternoon, just east of the Beaudry Metro station.

The Metro station had been closed temporarily but it has since reopened. A section of Ste-Catherine Street has been closed near the Visitation Street intersection.

Operations chief Sandra Lisi said the fire started on the building's third floor and worked its way up to the roof. She was unable to say if anybody was inside.

"It is a three-storey building, attached on both sides by the same type of building," she said.

"The first floor is a commercial space. The second and third floor are residential."

On Twitter, the fire department says electricity to the area may be cut as they work to extinguish the flames.