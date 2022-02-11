3 people injured, building heavily damaged in fire on Queen Mary Road

Three people were injured, one with life-threatening injuries, after a fire broke out at a four-storey building on Queen Mary Road in Côte-Des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-De-Grâce.

Firefighters say the fire started at around 12:30 p.m. on the second floor, before spreading to the fourth floor the building, near the corner of Circle Rd, not far from the Snowdon Metro station.

A man in his 30s suffered second- and third-degree burns and was transported to hospital in critical condition, according to Urgences Santé supervisor and spokesperson René Durant.

"We're talking about burns to 80 per cent of his body," Durant said.

A man in his 50s was treated and transported to hospital for smoke inhalation, while a third patient, a man in his 30s, was evaluated and released at the scene.

Montreal fire Chief Patrick Fournel says the building was heavily damaged by the two-alarm fire, which took 90 firefighters to contain.

Fournel says it's still not known what caused the fire.