Montreal firefighters short on toys for this year's Christmas baskets

Montreal's firefighters are looking for toys to fill the 1,350 holiday baskets they plan to give out this year.

They're currently short enough toys for about 200 families.

"We always try to add a little more each year as we get better at it, but it's definitely not the demand that's lacking," said Chris Ross, president of the Montreal Firefighters Association.

What's most needed are toys for children ages six to 14.

They'll be looking for donations for the next week-and-a-half. Those looking to give can drop off toys at any Montreal fire station or at the association's office at 2655 Place Chassé.

The baskets include food, toys and a gift certificate so recipients can buy something that's not in the basket. This year, the association is also giving baskets to single-parent families and to those living alone.

Firefighters wrap and deliver baskets

All the donated materials are brought to the Canadian Forces base in Montreal's east end, where soldiers and firefighters will sort and wrap the baskets to go out for delivery on Dec. 19.

They use a list provided to them by the Saint Vincent de Paul Society to ensure they do not double up with other charities in the city handing out holiday baskets.

You'll also see firefighters on the streets of Montreal asking for donations that will help fund next year's baskets.

The association covers all administrative costs and its members volunteer their time.

"We don't take a dime from anything we collect," said Ross.