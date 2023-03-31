Father of victim applies to file class-action lawsuit after Old Montreal fire

A New Brunswick man is applying to launch a $22-million class-action lawsuit on behalf of those who were killed or hurt in the fatal fire in Old Montreal earlier this month.

Randy Sears lost his son, Nathan, in the fire. A total of seven people died in the March 16 fire.

Nathan Sears, an academic from Toronto who holds a PhD in political science, was in town for the International Studies Association conference held at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth hotel. His body was among those found in the rubble.

The application for the class-action targets the building's owner, Emile Benamor, the owner of the short-term rental units, Tariq Hasan, and Airbnb. The lawsuit claims all three were negligent.

Sears says there was lack of safety equipment in the building and claims the units did not meet municipal safety standards. None of his claims have been proven in court.

The fire started early in the morning in the William-Watson-Ogilvie building, near the intersection of Place d'Youville and Saint-Nicolas Street.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Montreal police say the investigation is ongoing.