Montreal firefighters rescue boy from burning apartment building

Montreal firefighters rescued a six-year-old boy from a burning apartment in Rivière-des-Prairies Monday night.

The fire broke out in a basement unit at a building on Roland-Paradis Avenue.

"The firemen rapidly integrated the building and heard the cries of the child, and were able to locate him quickly and evacuate him from the building," said batallion chief Eric Martel.

The child was alone in a unit in the basement, but it is unclear whether he was in the apartment where the fire broke out, Martel said. It is also not known if the child was alone when the fire started.

The flames spread to the second floor of the building. In all, about 20 people were forced out of their homes and are under the care of the Red Cross.

The boy was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured. Another person, an adult, was treated for smoke inhalation.

The building was heavily damaged. Between 80 and 100 firefighters responded to the fire.

The cause is under investigation but arson has been ruled out, Martel said.