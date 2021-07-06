Montreal withdraws from FIFA World Cup 2026 host bidding, citing lack of funding

Montreal is withdrawing its candidacy as a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026.

The city said today in a brief statement it made the decision because the provincial government had withdrawn its support.

Quebec had said it wouldn't fund the event, citing cost overruns that would have been difficult to justify to taxpayers.

Canada Soccer, the governing body for the sport in the country, issued a statement today thanking Montreal for its bid.

The organization says it looks forward to working with the Canadian government as well as provincial and municipal governments in support of Edmonton and Toronto as host cities for the event.

The tournament is to be held in June and July 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.