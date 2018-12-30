Check out CBC Montreal's 5 most popular feel-good stories of 2018

While stories about public health and politics often dominate the news cycle, it's nice to step back and focus on good news every once in a while.

So, as the year comes to a close, we're looking back at CBC Montreal's most viewed positive stories of 2018 — as curated by you, the audience.

From a man who gives out free produce to a centenarian scientist, this top five is bursting with positivity.

1. Playing pickup with a champion

This remarkable story from February 2018 tells the story of a 19-year-old hockey player from Mont-Tremblant, Que. who was surprised to find one of his NHL heroes skating around on an outdoor rink.

The player was Sidney Crosby.

Guillaume Ouimet told CBC after the fact that he was floored.

"You really can see why he's the best player in the world," said Ouimet.

"It's that attention to detail — always willing to make an effort to get better at things."

Read the full story: Sidney Crosby surprises Quebec teen at local hockey rink

2. Montrealer belatedly strikes it rich

In October, Gregorio De Santis decided to clean out his wardrobe.

He found an old lottery ticket in a jacket. And now he's a millionaire.

Thinking he might have won a few bucks, Gregorio De Santis decided to see if the Lotto 6/49 ticket, dated Dec. 6, was worth anything. It turns out it was worth a lot. (Loto-Québec/Youtube)

Two months shy of the claim deadline, De Santis found the ticket worth $1.75 million.

Read the full story: Montrealer finds forgotten lottery ticket worth $1.75M in an old jacket

3. Long-lost Quebec City fortifications unearthed

In November, archeologists uncovered the original wooden fortifications that used to surround Quebec City, in near perfect condition.

These were the first major fortifications to be built by settlers in New France to protect Quebec City from an invasion.

Recently uncovered by excavation work, the wooden stockade was designed to protect the colony from heavy artillery and cannon balls more than three centuries ago. (Richard Lapointe)

The wood, which normally would have disintegrated over the centuries, was preserved due to the humid environment of clay and water in which it was buried.

Read the full story: 325-year-old Quebec City fortifications found by archeologists

4. Free veggies for everyone

Thirty-five-year-old Ben Williams gives out armfuls of fresh vegetables absolutely free every weekend during the harvest season.

Last year, Williams launched his project, taking up rent-free residence on a farm about an hour outside the city and asking for vegetables in place of a salary.

The Shareocracy of the Future is an initiative created by Montreal resident Ben Williams as he works to encourage Canadians to share more with each other. (Isaac Olson/CBC)

This year, he found a way to give even more.

Read the full story: Montreal man gives away heaps of farm-fresh veggies every week

5. 100 years and still going strong

Dr. Brenda Milner is one of the world's most celebrated neuroscientists, and her groundbreaking work in the 1950s helped uncover how human brains retain new memories.

In July, she celebrated her 100th birthday.

At 100, Brenda Milner is still working at the McGill Neurological Institute. (McGill)

While Milner's age has slowed her down somewhat, she still shows up for work at The Neuro, where she serves as an inspiration to her younger colleagues.

"I'm surprised to find myself at 100 years of age," Milner said. "But I have every intention of continuing for many more birthdays."

Read the full story: 'There's no stopping' trailblazing Montreal neuroscientist Brenda Milner

Honourable mentions

While we have you here... why not check out some other CBC Montreal features.