Liberals gain ridings on island of Montreal, but Bloc picks up seats on north and south shores

The federal Liberals have built on their stronghold on the island of Montreal, projected to hang onto all 14 of the seats they won in 2015 and take two others from the New Democratic Party.

With the Liberals projected to win in two ridings that went NDP orange in the last two elections — Laurier–Sainte-Marie and Hochelaga — only the NDP's Quebec deputy, Alexandre Boulerice, stands to be re-elected for a third term in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.

The Bloc Québécois's Mario Beaulieu is projected to be easily re-elected in the riding of Pointe-de-L'Ile, on Montreal's eastern tip. It is the only one of the island's 18 ridings that has consistently gone to the Bloc, except for in the 2011 Orange Wave.

Guilbeault takes Laurier–Sainte-Marie

In Laurier–Saint-Marie, the Liberals' star candidate, long-time environmental activist Steven Guilbeault, is projected to win. In second place is the NDP candidate, epidemiologist Nimâ Machouf, ahead of the Bloc Québécois's Michel Duchesne.

A densely populated riding with many voters employed in the arts and culture industry, Laurier–Saint-Marie belonged to former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe for 21 years before two-time NDP MP Hélène Laverdière took it from him in the 2011 Orange Wave. Laverdière retired from politics in this election.

In Hochelaga, Liberal candidate Soraya Martinez Ferrada is projected to win after spending the evening in a tight race against the Bloc Québécois's Simon Marchand, with the NDP trailing.

The NDP's Quebec deputy Alexandre Boulerice was re-elected for a third term in Rosemont. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is projected to win his riding of Papineau, and other cabinet ministers are also projected to hang onto their seats: Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez in Honoré-Mercier Pablo Rodriguez and the minister for the Francophonie, Mélanie Joly, in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

All four federal ridings in Laval remain Liberal red: Laval-Les-Îles, Vimy, Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Alfred-Pellan.

Islands encircled by Bloc

Of the other 16 ridings that make up the greater Montreal region, on the north and south shores of the St. Lawrence, the Liberals have lost four to the resurgent Bloc Québécois.

On Montreal's North Shore, the Bloc Québécois's Louise Chabot is projected to take Thérèse-De Blainville from the Liberals' Ramez Ayoub. And in Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, the Bloc's Luc Desliets is leading in a tight race against the Liberal incumbent, Linda Lapointe.

On the South Shore, the Liberals Jean-Claude Poissant is projected to lose La Prairie to the Bloc's Alain Therrien. And in Montarville, the Liberal incumbent, Michel Picard, is projected to fall to Stéphane Bergeron of the Bloc.

The Liberals are projected to retain Brossard-Saint-Lambert, Châteauguay-Lacolle, Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne and Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

NDP in 4th place in Longueuil

In Longueuil-Saint-Hubert, held by the NDP in the last two elections, the Bloc's Denis Trudel is projected to win. Close behind him is Réjean Hébert, a former Parti Québécois minister now running for the Liberals.

That Montreal South Shore riding elected Pierre Nantel for the NDP in 2015. Nantel was dropped by the New Democrats in August following revelations he had been in private talks to run for another political party.

Nantel, representing the Green Party in this election, is lagging well behind, in third place, with the NDP's Éric Ferland further back, in fourth.