No charges for Montreal man who forgot baby in hot car

The Quebec Crown has decided not to lay any criminal charges against the Montreal father who left his baby in a hot car all day in June.

The six-month-old died as a result.

Police said the father forgot to drop the baby off at daycare before going to work, June 22. He only realized his mistake when he went to pick up the child around 5:30 p.m.

Temperatures had reached 25 C in Montreal at that point.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene outside the daycare in Griffintown. The parents were taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

"The prosecutor arrived at the conclusion that there wasn't any criminal act," said Jean-Pascal Boucher, spokesperson for Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP).

There were no charges brought forth for a similar case in Saint-Jérôme in 2016, when an 11-month-old baby was found dead after being left in a hot car by the father.