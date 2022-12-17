Man dies in work accident in Montreal's east end

A man in his 30s died in a work accident in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough Saturday afternoon.

The man was working a job for an insulation company when he got stuck in a machine used to blow insulation wool, an Urgences-Santé spokesperson said.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 1:15 p.m. on 48th Avenue, near Boulevard Perras.

The scene around a cube truck was cordoned off with police tape.

Firefighters specialized in rescue operations were on hand to help Montreal police and ambulance technicians.