Content
Montreal

Man dies in work accident in Montreal's east end

A man in his 30s died in a work accident in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough Saturday afternoon.

Worker got stuck in machine used to blow insulation wool, Urgences-Santé says

CBC News ·
A police car, a firefighter and a truck that says Isolation M. Bouchard pictured outdoors, with caution tape around the truck.
The worker, a man in his 30s, was working a job for an insulation company when he got stuck in a machine used to blow insulation wool, an Urgences-Santé spokesperson said. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

The man was working a job for an insulation company when he got stuck in a machine used to blow insulation wool, an Urgences-Santé spokesperson said.

He was declared dead at the scene. 

The accident happened around 1:15 p.m. on 48th Avenue, near Boulevard Perras. 

The scene around a cube truck was cordoned off with police tape. 

Firefighters specialized in rescue operations were on hand to help Montreal police and ambulance technicians.

 

