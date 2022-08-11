Overnight shootings in Montreal's east end leave 1 man dead

A 26-year-old man died in hospital of gunshot wounds after a shooting in Montréal-Nord Wednesday night.

Police say they received multiple calls around 10:20 p.m. about gunshots near a school in the area, by the intersection of P M Favier Avenue and De Charny Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found the man badly injured. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Montreal police say it's the 19th homicide of the year. There were 36 homicides in Montreal in 2021.

Another man, 25, was injured and brought himself to hospital with gunshot wounds but police say his wounds were not life-threatening.

A group of four people were talking outside when a suspect shot at them, according to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson for the SPVM.

Meanwhile, there was another shooting, possibly a drive-by, around the same time in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

The SPVM says a 20-year-old woman was parking her car in a parking lot on Pierre-Bonne Street, near J.J. Jourbert Avenue when multiple shots were fired at the vehicle.

The woman, who was alone at the time, suffered minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made so far in either case and the suspects are still at large.