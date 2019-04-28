Montreal extends state of emergency but water levels lower than feared

The island of Montreal has extended its state of emergency until Thursday afternoon in order to deal with potential flooding.

Though water levels around the island are lower than initially feared, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante had the extension approved Sunday afternoon at a city council meeting.

The state of emergency was declared Friday as public security officials warned that weekend precipitation could overwhelm the dikes around the city.

But so far this weekend water levels have risen only a fraction of what was expected, Plante said earlier on Sunday, adding that dikes were strengthened to withstand a surge of between 30 and 60 millimetres.

"The dikes are holding up well," she told Radio-Canada.

The state of emergency allows municipal officials to seize land and force evacuations.

All eyes on Lake of Two Mountains

Several dozen homes have been evacuated since Friday in the Pierrefonds, Roxboro and Île-Bizard neighbourhoods of Montreal, though largely out of precaution.

"That's far from what we experienced," Plante said, referring to the spring floods two years ago that forced hundreds of Montrealers from their homes. "We're happy about that, but we're staying vigilant."

Officials are closely monitoring water levels in Lake of Two Mountains, off the western shores of the island. That lake broke through a dike Saturday night in the off-island suburb of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, forcing the emergency evacuation of 2,500 homes.

Maria and Gabriel Lailo filling sandbags outside Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School, which is the hub for volunteer efforts in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro. (Claire Loewen/CBC)

On Sunday morning, Quebec's Transport Ministry closed one lane in either direction on the l'Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge in order to strengthen its dikes. All lanes are expected to reopen by Monday morning.

The bridge, which crosses Lake of Two Mountains, connects Montreal's West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion along Highway 40.

The Galipeault Bridge on Highway 20, just to the south of the l'Île-aux-Tourtes span, remained closed Sunday. A plan is in place to offer free commuter rail service if the bridge remains closed on Monday.