Montreal would welcome back baseball with open arms, report finds

Montreal has everything needed to support a major league baseball over the longterm, says a new report commissioned by business leaders who want to bring back a team.

"The results show how excited people are about the return of Major League Baseball to Montreal. The data we've collected will greatly assist us with achieving our ultimate goal of bringing MLB back to Montreal in an exciting, successful and sustainable way," Stephen Bronfman, who is spearheading the campaign, said in a news release Thursday.

According to the report, Montreal would rank 15th out of 27 major league baseball markets for metropolitan population size, 18th out of 27 with regards to median household income and 19th out of 27 in terms of corporations with annual sales of at least $5 million and at least 25 employees.

The report also included consultations with focus groups of fans and business people.

It found that 90 per cent of participants prefer a ballpark location close to the downtown core, and that 70 per cent would prefer a capacity of 35,000 seats or less.

It also found 80 per cent of participants would either bike, walk or take public transportation to the ballpark.

Bronfman, a well-known Montreal businessman and the executive chairman of Claridge Inc., has assembled a group of business people and corporations in support of the move to bring back baseball.

They include prominent businessman Mitch Garber and Alain Bouchard of the Couche-Tard chain, according to the news release.

The news comes as plans to build a new ballpark for the Tampa Bay Rays have run into trouble.

Rays owner Stuart Sternberg told reporters this week that plans for a new stadium in Tampa's Ybor City neighbourhood have fallen apart, reigniting speculation the team will eventually relocate.