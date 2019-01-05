Montreal expects to collect — and repurpose — 25,000 Christmas trees in January

The City of Montreal is expecting to collect 25,000 Christmas trees over the next three weeks.

Only natural Christmas trees will be collected. Artificial trees will not be picked up and they cannot be recycled.

"The Christmas trees must be stripped of all decorations and placed on the curb before 7 a.m.," said Philippe Sabourin, a spokesperson for the city of Montreal.

He said 25,000 trees is the equivalent of 350 tonnes of organic waste.

The trees are then converted into wood chips and used as mulch by three companies that hold city contracts.

Mulch is spread over soil or garden beds to retain moisture, and add nutrients to the ground as it decomposes, among other uses.

Sabourin said if you miss the collection day in your borough, you can bring it to the nearest eco-centre.

Collection dates vary by borough: