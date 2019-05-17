Montreal students protest for the environment for 14th straight week

Thousands of students marched through Montreal's streets for the 14th Friday in a row to demand all levels of government take action on environmental issues.

Maia Spiek, a member of the collective Pour le Futur Montréal, says rain or shine, people are happy to attend.

"They sing. They cry. They are full of energy, and it's really a gratifying moment," Spiek said.

Protesters want fossil fuels to be abandoned and want the government to invest in more renewable forms of energy.

Thousands of students marched for the 14th consecutive Friday on May 17. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Citizens have to grasp that the situation is critical, Spiek said.

Friday's protest started with about 50 people blocking Quebec Premier François Legault's office on McGill College Avenue.

Protesters started the day with a die-in protest in front of Quebec Premier François Legault’s office in Montreal. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

In Paris in 2015, world leaders agreed to a goal of keeping the Earth's global temperature increase by the end of the century to less than 2 degrees Celsius.

The crowds say they're trying to pressure policymakers to ensure the planet doesn't heat up by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Scientists now believe that keeping the increase to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius is a far safer limit for the world.

Right now, the world is on track to see temperatures rise by 4 degrees Celsius by 2100.