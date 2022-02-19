Montreal brightens up cold winter nights with light festival

When Marian Arledge and her family recently moved to Montreal from the southern United States, they weren't sure what to expect from their taste of Quebec winter.

"We've never seen this much snow before," she said while out walking through downtown Friday afternoon.

But the family discovered more than just snow, as they took in the 23rd edition of the Montréal en Lumière festival in the Quartier des Spectacles.

"It's incredible. We didn't know this was happening," she said. "We were nervous about our first winter here but Montreal has so many amazing winter activities."

This year's edition features a 300-metre long elevated, refrigerated ice skating trail that weaves through the Esplanade Tranquille.

It is lined with an array of lights, keeping in theme with the festival's visually illuminating activities, such as brightly lit see-saws and winter games.

WATCH | A 'magical' winter scene at Montréal en Lumières:

"Montréal en Lumière marks the return of our festive city after two years marked by the pandemic," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in a news release, inviting the population to check out the free event.

"Montreal has lost none of its creativity or appeal."

Montréal en Lumière is being supported by the city which contributed about $1.1 million to the event.

"The festival will also bring a breath of hope to residents as well as to restaurants and hotels in the city," said Ericka Alneus, head of culture and heritage on the city's executive committee, in a news release.

Laurent Saulnier, vice president of programming and production at Équipe Spectra, the company managing the festival, said it also features a ferris wheel as always.

He said because the ice trail is refrigerated, it will be useable even if the weather gets warmer, or if it's raining.

"There's a lot to see. There's a lot to do and most important, everything is free," he said.

Montreal university student Jean-Michel Laliberté, who was walking through the site Friday evening, said it was a relief to see all of the activities, after two years of COVID-19-related restrictions.

"It seems pretty magical," he said.