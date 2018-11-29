Montreal factories will test their emergency sirens this afternoon

Nine Montreal factories that use dangerous materials will hold the annual test of their emergency alert systems this afternoon.

The sirens serve to warn people who are outside to take shelter in the event of a major industrial accident.

If you live near the following nine factories, you may hear an alarm go off for about three minutes between 2 and 3 p.m.:

The Molson Coors brewery on Notre-Dame Street East in Ville-Marie.

Labatt Breweries on Labatt Street in LaSalle.

Centre de distribution Pêcherie Atlantiqu​e on François-Bricault Street in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Centre de distribution Viandes et surgelés Montréal on Albert-Hudon Boulevard in Montreal North.

​Entreprise Indorama PTA on Sherbrooke Street in Montreal East.

Suncor's sulphur factory on Cherrier Street in Montreal East.

The Saputo factories in on Côte-de-Liesse Road in Saint-Laurent and Pascal-Gagnon Street in Saint-Léonard.

The Parmalat plant on St-Jacques Street in Nôtre-Dame-de-Grâce.

The tests are carried out in order to make sure the equipment works and emergency services are prepared, just in case.

Those who want to be warned of the real thing via text message can sign up for alerts here.

What to do in a real emergency

The city is also reminding people that if an accident were to occur, you should: