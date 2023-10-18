Don't be alarmed: 10 Montreal factories will test their emergency sirens today

Ten Montreal factories that use dangerous materials will hold the annual test of their emergency alert systems Wednesday afternoon.

The alarms are set to go off one after the other sometime between 9 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. and each one is expected to last about three minutes.

The city says the ascending and descending alarms will be heard within a "potentially exposed range."

The tests are carried out in order to raise awareness regarding industrial risks and to provide safety tips in case of a toxic release. It's also a way of making sure that all equipment is working properly.

The real emergency sirens are meant to warn people who are outside to seek shelter quickly. In the event of a real industrial toxic release, the emergency alarm will be followed by safety directives.

Those include shutting your doors and windows and turning off your ventilation system. The public is also asked not to pick up their children at school and not to flood the phone lines.

The alarms will sound at the following factories today: