Montreal emergency sirens will sound off for test run tonight

If you hear a loud siren tonight, there is no need to panic.

The Montreal fire department is doing its annual test of emergency sirens at nine of the city's factories. The alarms are set to go off sometime between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. and each alarm is expected to last about three minutes.

The test also serves to remind Montrealers of emergency protocols should there be a toxic waste spill.

In that scenario, should the alarm go off, residents are asked to get inside the nearest building and close all windows and doors.

In a real emergency situation, the public is also asked not to pick up their children at school and not to flood the phone lines.

The alarms will sound at the following factories tonight: