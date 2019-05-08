Montreal ecocentres forced to close after contractor blacklisted by province
City scrambling to find a new company to haul away the waste
Just as renovation and moving season gets underway, Montreal is scrambling to find a way to haul away waste from a handful of ecocentres that have been temporarily shut down.
Three of seven of the ecocentres are closed indefinitely — and the city is blaming a subcontractor.
The ecocentres are now closed in:
- Saint-Laurent.
- Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce.
- LaSalle.
Ecocentres are among the only places Montrealers can drop off large recyclable items, hazardous household waste and trash from construction.
Earlier this year, the company hired to haul that waste away, Mélimax, was banned from bidding on provincial contracts after allegations of waste dumping.
Though the city was provided with a replacement for Mélimax by Mélimax's insurer, the new company was unable to provide enough trucks to handle the job.
The city plans to call for tenders to find another company capable of handling the work load.
In the interim, it says it is doing everything possible to fix the problem.
"The upcoming call for tenders will be open to any eligible company," said Camille Bégin, spokeswoman for the city, in a statement.
With files from Kate McKenna
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.