Montreal ecocentres forced to close after contractor blacklisted by province

Just as renovation and moving season gets underway, Montreal is scrambling to find a way to haul away waste from a handful of ecocentres that have been temporarily shut down.

Three of seven of the ecocentres are closed indefinitely — and the city is blaming a subcontractor.

The ecocentres are now closed in:

Saint-Laurent.

Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce.

LaSalle.

Ecocentres are among the only places Montrealers can drop off large recyclable items, hazardous household waste and trash from construction.

Earlier this year, the company hired to haul that waste away, Mélimax, was banned from bidding on provincial contracts after allegations of waste dumping.

Though the city was provided with a replacement for Mélimax by Mélimax's insurer, the new company was unable to provide enough trucks to handle the job.

The city plans to call for tenders to find another company capable of handling the work load.

In the interim, it says it is doing everything possible to fix the problem.

"The upcoming call for tenders will be open to any eligible company," said Camille Bégin, spokeswoman for the city, in a statement.