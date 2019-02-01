Woman stabbed to death in east Montreal apartment
Montreal police arrested a man in his 70s in connection with the homicide.
Montreal police major crimes unit is investigating
A woman in her 70s died early this morning in an apartment in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough after suffering fatal stab wounds.
Montreal police were called to investigate a disturbance at the apartment on De Granby Avenue near Faribault Avenue at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, said Const. Manuel Couture.
When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding heavily. She had been stabbed by a sharp object, Couture said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 70s was arrested and is being questioned by investigators.
The major crimes unit is investigating.
