Woman stabbed to death in east Montreal apartment

A woman in her 70s died early this morning in an apartment in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough after suffering fatal stab wounds.

Montreal police were called to investigate a disturbance at the apartment on De Granby Avenue near Faribault Avenue at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, said Const. Manuel Couture.

When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding heavily. She had been stabbed by a sharp object, Couture said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 70s was arrested and is being questioned by investigators.

The major crimes unit is investigating.