Montreal East to crack down on dog bylaws in the new year

An on-island suburb is stepping up its enforcement of dog bylaws in the new year — in an effort to ensure canines are leashed, licensed and cleaned up after.

Montreal East Mayor Robert Coutu estimates that some 25 per cent of dog owners don't use a leash when they head out for a walk, and less than 10 per cent are buying a license every year.

"We need to monitor these two challenges," Coutu told CBC Montreal's Daybreak on Friday.

Usually it is up to city police to enforce bylaws, but Montreal's force is often focused on higher priority incidents, Coutu explained.

Starting Jan. 1, the demerged municipality's public security will have the power to issue fines to pet owners.

"We're going to be able to make sure everything is safe, secure," said Coutu. "Citizens appreciate that."

The municipality is planning to target parks where no dogs are allowed, but owners disregard the rules.

Now, he added, "If they don't listen, we will be able to act."

Coutu said officials prefer to speak with citizens first, engaging people in person or in writing before resorting to tickets and fines.

It costs $15 to license a dog for the year, but failure to have an updated license or violating other animal bylaws could result in fines ranging from $25 to $50.

It's not much, he explained, because the goal is not to make money. Instead, he said, it's about "prevention and protection."

All the rules are posted on the suburb's website under bylaw 738, but he said public security will be focusing largely on registration, leashes, places where dogs are prohibited and cleaning up after the animals.

"I want a clean city," he said. "I want people to feel secure and safe."