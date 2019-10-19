Heading out for a weekend drive through Montreal? Here's what to expect

Drivers heading out in Montreal this weekend may want to leave earlier than planned — especially if their route takes them anywhere near the Turcot Interchange or the Bonaventure Expressway.

Beyond that, there are closures along Highway 40 and around the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

There is also plenty of work happening downtown around Saint-Antoine, Atwater, Guy and Saint-Jacques streets. That work may last into the spring.

As for highway travel, a substantial section of Highway 15 southbound closed late Friday night and won't open again until Monday at 5 a.m.

This affects the section between exit 63-E — de Maisonneuve Boulevard — and the Bonaventure.

But that's not all. Turcot closures will include:

Highway 20 east ramp to Highway 15 (to Samuel De Champlain Bridge).

Highway 20 east ramp to Highway 15 North (Decarie Expressway).

Highway 136 west (Ville-Marie Expressway) ramp to Highway 20 West.

Meanwhile, Highway 20 west was closed late Friday night to Monday morning at 5 a.m. between Exit 65 (Angrignon Boulevard) and the ramp to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Boulevard.

The service road will also be closed in the eastbound direction.

Only one lane will be open on Highway 15 north until 5 a.m. Monday as well, between Nuns' Island and Atwater Avenue.

The entrance to Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard and Exit 61 (Atwater Avenue) will also be closed on the same schedule.

Highway 10's Exit 4 for Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard will be closed as well.

This map provided by Transports Quebec shows how extensive the closures are this weekend around the Turcot Interchange. (MTQ)

Highway 40's service road will be closed between André Avenue and the entrance to Henri-Bourassa and Hymus boulevards.

Crossing from Montreal to the South Shore won't be doable via the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel until Sunday at 9 a.m.

And drivers headed to Brossard should note that Highway 10 west will be closed from the exit for Highway 30 and the entrance to Route 132.