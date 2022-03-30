Police search for driver who damaged at least 7 vehicles in hit-and-run in Ahuntsic

Police are searching for a driver who damaged at least seven parked vehicles in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood Monday night before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers were called about a hit-and-run just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Berri and Sauriol streets.

Once on site, police spokesperson Gabriella Youakim says officers located the suspect's totalled vehicle.

"The driver was not in the car, however," she said.

Youakim says there are so far no injuries related to the incident, however the state of the driver is unknown. No arrests have been made.

A security perimeter has been set up at the scene and investigators are trying to determine the cause and circumstances of the incident.

Police will be reviewing security camera footage and speaking with witnesses.