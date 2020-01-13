Montreal-based filmmaker Meryam Joobeur gets Oscar nomination

Montreal-based director Meryam Joobeur has been nominated for an Oscar for her short film, Brotherhood.

The film tells the story of a Tunisian father from the countryside who is "torn between his loyalty to his family and his moral principles," according to a news release.

It's nominated in the best live action short film category.

Joobeur is a Tunisian-American filmmaker who graduated from Concordia University's Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema.

The director says she uses her diverse background to "explore ramifications of the Islamic State in the most remote regions of Tunisia."

"This moment resonates beyond just my life and filmmaking as a first nomination for my country of origin Tunisia," Joobeur said in a statement.

Brotherhood was selected at Sundance and TIFF, where it won best Canadian short film. It has won more than 60 awards in 48 countries.