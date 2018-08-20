Ahead of provincial elections, Montreal wants commitment to Pink line

With the start of the provincial election campaign looming, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante wants to make her priorities clear to any future leader of Quebec.

In an announcement Monday, she outlined nine points the province's largest metropolis expects of the next government.

A major point is a commitment to help finance the Pink line — a new Metro line that was a campaign promise by Plante but which current forerunner in the polls, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault, said was not a priority for him.

Plante argued the new Metro line is not "utopic" but a concrete solution to the Orange Line being at capacity, along with Berri-UQAM station, she said.

"So far Mr. Legault has talked about the Pink Line not being a priority. My response is, it is a priority for Montrealers," she said.

"If you intend to become the premier for the province of Quebec, you need to hear Montrealers."

She said in terms of the economy, the large-scale construction project is a win-win situation for the city and the province.

Her other expectations include sharing the cost of public transit so that a social fare can be introduced, including free public transit for seniors.

Other points include:

A tax strategy that diversifies revenue sources for municipalities so they rely less on income tax.

Integrate services for new arrivals to the province.

Participate in joint project to develop eastern Montreal.

Speed up renovation of schools.

Strengthen fight against homelessness through welcome centres, interventions and community housing, for instance.

Better support municipalities in management of recycling.

Promote the development of green spaces through measures like modifying the law so the cost of acquiring land is never more than its value.

Support DestiNATIONS Indigenous project to help people discover local Indigenous cultures.

The election officially kicks off Aug. 23. Voters go to the polls Oct. 1.