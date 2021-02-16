Woman dies after being struck by reversing delivery truck in Montreal alleyway

A woman was fatally struck in by a truck in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

The delivery truck was reversing in a snowy alleyway near the intersection of Jean-Talon and Wiseman streets, Montreal police said.

The woman, estimated to be in her 30s, was walking when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 50s, was treated for shock.

Montreal police investigators from the collision investigation unit were called to the scene.