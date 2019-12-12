Woman found dead in Pointe-aux-Trembles remembered as kind, loving mother

Police say autopsies will be conducted Thursday on the bodies of Dahia Khellaf and her two sons.

Khellaf, 42, is being remembered by friends as a kind and loving mother.

"She was very happy with her family, with her two children," said her friend, Madem Mehdi Merabet.

Neighbours, however, told CBC News they had in recent months seen police cars outside the family home in the east-end neighbourhood of Pointe-aux-Trembles.

That is where the bodies of Khellaf and her sons, Askil, two, and Adam, four, were discovered early Wednesday.

The father, Nabil Yssaad, 46, killed himself in Joliette, 50 kilometres north of the family home, a day before.

Police had gone to Pointe-aux-Trembles to inform the family of Yssaad's death. When no one answered the door, they entered and found the bodies.

The autopsies will help determine the cause of the deaths of Khellaf and her children, as well as when they died. Police are calling the deaths suspicious and have not ruled out the possibility of a triple homicide.

A friend said Dahia used to teach music to middle schoolers. (Facebook/Dahia Khellaf)

Yssaad, 46, was charged with two counts of assault against Khellaf in connection to two separate incidents in August 2018. He was acquitted last week.

At the time of his acquittal, he had signed a peace bond that included an order not to enter into contact with Khellaf for 12 months.

Is a peace bond enough?

A peace bond is essentially an agreement to keep the peace, follow the law and abide by any terms or conditions set out by the court. Someone who signs a peace bond is not admitting to a crime.

Andrea Pessoa, vice-president of Women Aware, a support group for victims of domestic violence, said she has seen cases where peace bonds work.

However, she said, she doesn't think they should be applied in every case — especially when there are charges of violent crimes.

"How can you make a friendly agreement with somebody that has demonstrated already that [they want] to cause your death?" asked Pessoa, herself a survivor of domestic violence.

A note affixed to a stuffed animal placed outside the victims' home is addressed to Adam, the eldest of the two boys. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Melpa Kamateros, executive director of Shield of Athena, another shelter and resource centre for victims of family violence, said the expectation is that a peace bond will limit violent actions.

"In the work that we do, we have not seen this to be the case. In some cases it does result in the partner breaking the conditions, and the whole procedure has to start again."

She said the onus is usually on the victim to enforce a peace bond by calling the police if the conditions are broken.

Check in, offer help

Pessoa said people should not be afraid to check in on someone who may need help.

"It is very serious to think that people hear things, see things, but decide to keep quiet in order to respect that taboo."

Pessoa said someone who feels threatened by their partner or ex-partner should consider going to a shelter. As a society, we have to work on removing the stigma of seeking out help at a shelter, she said.

Manon Monastesse, the director of Quebec's federation of women's shelters, told Radio-Canada's 24/60 that women can call shelters even if they don't need lodging.

She said shelters have methods they use to determine the level of danger in a situation and offer tools for police officers to use as well.

Manon Monastesse says she has heard from police officers who say her federation's tip sheet tool helps them flesh out their police reports. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Montreal police say they receive more than 15,000 calls a year in relation to domestic violence, and account for roughly 15 per cent of all homicides.

A woman or girl was killed every 2.5 days on average in Canada last year, according to a report released earlier this year .

The report said 148 women and girls were killed in 133 incidents in 2018, with 140 people accused in their deaths. More than 90 per cent of those accused were men.

Kamateros said the provincial government has to look at how the network of services and legislation in place serves the most vulnerable clientele, then come up with recommendations that can plug the gaps.